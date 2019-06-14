Tennessee Theatre prepares for 'Finding Neverland'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Theatre transformed itself into Neverland on Friday.
The hit Broadway musical "Finding Neverland" tells the story of how J.M. Barrie was inspired to write the story of "Peter Pan."
To get ready for the show, the theater removed all the lights, curtain and other equipment to make room for four tractor-trailers' worth of the Broadway show's equipment.
The show also brought scenery, costumes and more to create a new world for theatergoers.
"This theater, even though it was built as a movie theater, is now really set up to do live performances like this, and we love hosting Broadway in Knoxville," said Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock.
There will be five performances this weekend. The first is Friday night and tickets are still available. Click here for more information.
