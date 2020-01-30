Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless celebrates ending veteran homelessness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless (TVCH) has reason to celebrate – they have accomplished the goal of effectively ending veteran homelessness in their Tennessee Valley service area. TVCH will hold a celebratory dinner on Saturday evening in Knoxville.

In 2019, the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless set out to reach a goal that seemed impossible to many, ending veteran homelessness in the Tennessee Valley. TVCH CEO, Melanie Cordell, partnered her team with the Community Solutions nationwide project, Built for Zero, in order to accomplish this goal. Recently, TVCH was awarded one of the few areas across the nation to reach “functional zero” for homeless veterans.

TVCH will host the 4th Annual Hope Gala Dinner on Saturday, February 1 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Downtown Knoxville. The evening includes special guest, motivational speaker Jonathan Darling, as well as commentary on the strategies used to accomplish ending veteran homelessness. Tickets for the event are available for $50. For more information, visit www.tvchomeless.org/event/hope-gala.

The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless is the Tennessee Valley’s lead Continuum of Care agency appointed by HUD. The TVCH’s mission is to alleviate homelessness by partnering with other agencies and developing strategies that streamline services for targeted homeless subpopulations in the Tennessee Valley.