Tennessee vs. Florida blood drive battle begins Monday

T-shirt design given to each UT fan donor during MEDIC’s UT vs. UF week. Sept. 16-20.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC Regional Blood Center is competing against LifeSouth Blood Center in Florida Sept. 16-20 for MEDIC’s UT vs. UF week.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate football season and collect the blood products we need because our inventory levels are still low,” MEDIC Director of Marketing and Donor Recruitment Kristy Altman said. “We weren’t happy to lose last year and we are eager to get the trophy back here to Knoxville.”

The two blood centers battle year after year to see who can collect the most blood and blood-related products. Last year, MEDIC Regional Blood Center lost for the first time in many years.

Donors can visit any one of the four donor centers, any drive on University of Tennessee campus or in the community.

All donors will receive a special football-themed shirt and coupons for Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salsarita’s, Texas Roadhouse and Papa John’s as well as a movie ticket.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, visit their website at www.medicblood.org.