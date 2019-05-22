Tennessee Wildlife Federations aims to highlight littering problem in Loudon County
Tennessee Wildlife Federation is asking Loudon County residents to share pictures of litter in their community to help raise awareness about how big a problem it is in every corner of the state.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates there are 100 million pieces of litter on Tennessee’s roads at any given moment and that 18 percent of it will end up in waterways. The Tennessee Valley Authority removed 230 tons of trash from the Tennessee River in 2018.
“With the unofficial start of summer, we want Tennesseans to take and share photos of all the litter they see when they are outdoors,” said Mike Butler, CEO of Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “Litter is such a big and old problem that we’ve all become blind to how much of it there is in our lives every day.”
Local residents can help put a spotlight on the issue by uploading their photos to tnwf.org/litter.
