Tennessee Winter Beer Fest offers small setting, benefits child advocacy center

2020 Tennessee Winter Beer Fest at The Carriage House Restaurant in Townsend. Feb. 15

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beer fans have the chance to sample some of East Tennessee’s best brews while helping out a good cause.

The ninth annual Tennessee Winter Beer Fest will be held from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Carriage House Restaurant, 8310 State Highway 73, in Townsend.

The event raised more than $26,000 last year for New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center. Only 350 tickets are printed so attendees can enjoy sampling without long lines and provide a “hangout atmosphere” where patrons can talk to the brewers. The cost is $60 or $30 for designated drivers.

MORE ONLINE | Purchase tickets to the 2020 Tennessee Winter Beer Fest

Proceeds will again benefit New Hope, a safe place for child victims of sexual or physical abuse. Multiple agencies coordinate and deliver their services at the child advocacy center so the child only tells their story one time. The center tries to restore hope to abused and traumatized children and their families.

More than 20 brewers are participating including:

Abridged Beer Company

Albright Grove Brewing Company

Balter Beer Works

Blackberry Farm Brewery

Blackhorse Brewery

Calfkiller Brewing Company

Clinch River Brewing

Crafty Bastard Brewery

Depot Street Brewing

Elkmont Exchange

Fanatic Brewing Company

Gatlinburg Brewing Company

Geezers Brewing Company

Gypsy Circus Cider Company

Hexagon Brewing Company

Hutton & Smith Brewing Company

Last Days of Autumn Brewing

Next Level Brewing Company

Pretentious Beer Company

Red Silo Brewing Company

Tennessee Brew Works

You can learn more online at www.tennesseewinterbeerfest.com

