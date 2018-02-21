The Aaron White Project presents: Catharsis

The Aaron White Project in partnership with Breast Connect, presents Catharsis: Fashion Full Circle, taking place at the historic Jackson Terminal on Monday March 5th, 2018. Catharsis: Fashion Full Circle is a night of music, food, fashion and photography to benefit Knoxville’s own BreastConnect.org.

The Aaron White Project is proud to bring Catharsis to the Historic Jackson Terminal. Catharsis is more than a fashion show, it is an immersive creative experience. The evening will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, fashion photography, music, a red carpet, and a full fashion show featuring the work of well-known and rising artists in fashion.

Catharsis will showcase stylist Teri Clark, who specializes in high-end vintage garments; local denim designer Marc Nelson, whose focus is custom menswear; and boutique specialties from Elite Pour La Vie, offering bridal and couture from both Paris and the Middle East.

Featured Brands for the event are Zuhair Murad, Marchesa, Baracci, Walid Shehab and Marc Nelson Denim.

Country music artist Tobi Lee will also perform. Tobi has shared the stage with artists such as Blake Shelton, Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Miranda Lambert.

Catharsis will also feature special guest, Mrs. Tennessee America 2017 – Virginia Mulrooney, who will walk the runway.

Tickets for the event will be $60 and can be purchased through The Aaron White Project website at theaaronwhiteproject.com

The Aaron White Project is a collection of artists. Aaron is a stylist, creative director, photographer and entrepreneur. Aaron’s desire is to expand Knoxville’s fashion community by curating events in partnership with charities like Breast Connect. Breast Connect provides those impacted by breast cancer with a one-stop shop for resources, information and friendships. You can find them at breastconnect.org and Breast Connect Inc. on Facebook.