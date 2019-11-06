“The Bachelor” live show coming to Knoxville in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ABC’s “The Bachelor” is coming to the Tennessee Theatre. Franchise fan favorites Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins will co-host “The Bachelor Live on Stage,” a nationwide tour that will help audience members find love compete with the television series’s rose ceremonies.

The tour kicks off Feb.13, in Mesa, Arizona and will play in 66 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta. The show will be at the Tennessee Theatre April 26.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Bachelor Live Tour and alongside Ben as we bring all the best parts of the show to your city,” Kufrin said. “The Bachelor experience changed my life in the most amazing ways, so being able to visit cities around the country and allowing others to feel that unique energy, positivity, hope and love (fingers crossed) is something so truly special.”

Each stage show will introduce one hometown bachelor to ladies from the audience. Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other fun getting-to-know-you scenarios, the Bachelor will hand the final rose to the woman he’s most compatible with.

Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as the journey unfolds on stage.

“Sharing the stage with one of the most beloved Bachelorettes is an honor!” Higgins said. “I am thrilled that Becca and I will be co-hosting this tour together!”

“The Bachelor” television series is heading into its 24th season on ABC and airs in 31 countries around the world.

Fans can visit bachelorliveonstage.com/apply for a chance to be a part of the journey on stage when the show comes to their hometown.

More stops near Knoxville for “The Bachelor Live on Stage” include: