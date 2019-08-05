The Beck honoring history with Eighth of August Jubilee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 5th annual Eighth of August Jubilee will see several activities and performances at a few historic sites in the area.
The annual celebration is to commemorate the emancipation of African American slaves in Tennessee – Aug. 8, 1863.
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center, noting the significance of this Tennessee history, has planned several performances at its special event.
Here’s the lineup, along with links ticket information:
Thursday, August 8th –
- 8:30 a.m. – Libation Ceremony
- 4:00 p.m. – Red-Carpet Jubilee VIP
- 6:30 p.m. – Jubilee General Admission
Saturday, August 10th – Jubilee Concert