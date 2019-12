KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re up for a scavenger hunt, downtown Knoxville is the to be over the next month.

Our city’s community-wide Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt is underway.

You can pick up a North Pole Pass to guide you through the hunt at a bunch of downtown stores.

The elves could be hiding almost anywhere, and you can win prizes for finding them.

The hunt goes on through January 5.

For more information go to their wesbite https://www.downtownknoxville.org/holiday/elf/.