KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Miss Knoxville 2020 Kelsi Walters is hoping singers, bands and the public will come out to support a pair of worthy causes.

So You Think You Can Sing? is a competition fundraiser for Canine Companions For Independence. The event will be from 5-8 p.m. March 28 at Historic Grove Theatre in Oak Ridge.

Canine Companions For Independence matches a person with a disability to an assistance dog. The dogs give support and allow for a greater quality of life.