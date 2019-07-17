THP needs your votes by July 30 for nationwide contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking Tennesseans to cast their votes for a nationwide contest that will determine the best-looking trooper cruiser.

The winning cruiser will be featured on the cover of American Association of State Troopers 2020 Calendar.

Voting will be closed on July 30 at 3 p.m., so there’s still time to put THP at the top spot – and potentially on that calendar cover.

To vote, click on the link below, scroll to the bottom of the page, then select “Tennessee.”

Vote here.

What a beauty. (THP)

Other states have submitted their state trooper cruisers – some with interesting backgrounds featuring K9s, helicopters, mountains, state capitols, starry skies, snowy evergreens and even a tornado (really, Nebraska?).

To view those feeble attempts at looking as good as Tennessee’s, click here.