THP needs your votes by July 30 for nationwide contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking Tennesseans to cast their votes for a nationwide contest that will determine the best-looking trooper cruiser.
The winning cruiser will be featured on the cover of American Association of State Troopers 2020 Calendar.
Voting will be closed on July 30 at 3 p.m., so there’s still time to put THP at the top spot – and potentially on that calendar cover.
To vote, click on the link below, scroll to the bottom of the page, then select “Tennessee.”
Other states have submitted their state trooper cruisers – some with interesting backgrounds featuring K9s, helicopters, mountains, state capitols, starry skies, snowy evergreens and even a tornado (really, Nebraska?).
To view those feeble attempts at looking as good as Tennessee’s, click here.