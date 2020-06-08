TN Promise needs 9,000 volunteers to mentor upcoming college, tech school students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TN Promise is seeking 9,000 volunteer mentors as part of its yearly tnAchieves initiative.

TN Promise, the financial aid program that provides every high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition-free, also provides a mentor to each secondary education student. Mentors work with a small group of three to seven students as they transition from high school to college.

Mentors send reminders of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and encourage students to reach their full potential.

The mentor’s time requirements are minimal. All mentors complete a one-hour training in person or online, and receive weekly updates on the program and its requirements.

“While TN Promise funding is important, our mentors represent the heart of our program,” tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro said. “In a time when all students are encountering change, mentor support and encouragement continue to be difference-makers in the success of the TN Promise program but more importantly for the students it serves.

“I have learned you cannot replace a caring, committed support system, especially during times of transition.”

Current tnAchieves mentors indicate that they only spend about one hour per month in their volunteer role.

“While the time commitment is small, we know the impact mentors are having is significant,” tnAchieves Deputy Director of Partnerships Graham Thomas said. “If you believe education is important, can provide encouragement to a student and have just one hour a month, you can serve as an outstanding mentor for students in your community.”

Mentors are able to support their students almost entirely from home, offering support to students via text, email and calls all on their own schedule.

To learn more about tnAchieves, or apply to mentor please visit tnAchieves.org or contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306. You can learn more about TN Promise by visiting www.tnpromise.gov.

