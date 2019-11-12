tnAchieves still needs mentors for scholarship program with deadline approaching

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — tnAchieves, the mentor program for TN Promise scholarship students, still needs volunteer mentors across the state for the upcoming year.

TN Promise is a last-dollar scholarship for Tennessee high school students to attend a post-secondary school. High School seniors participating in the program must complete 8 hours of community service and qualify academically.

tnAchieves provides a mentor to the seniors to keep them on track and provide encouragement. Training for mentors is offered and a college degree is not required.

Mentors assist with 5 to 10 high school seniors for less than an hour a month. You must be 21 years old and be able to pass a background check.

The program is designed so that the busiest professional could make an impact on a college-bound senior.

Locally, Knox County is still 80 mentors short of its goal. Blount County is 63 mentors short. Anderson still needs 38 mentors.

The deadline to apply to become a tnAchieves mentor is Dec. 6.

You can find out how many mentors are needed in your area and apply to become a mentor here.