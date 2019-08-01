TNWF holding wildlife, landscape photo contest through month of August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is accepting submissions for its 5th annual Tennessee wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Professional and amateur photographers are encouraged to enter the photo contest.

A panel of judges will select the best photos from the contest that will then be featured in TNWF’s 2020 calendar, as well as across its digital platforms.

Winners of the photo contest will also receive prizes such as gift cards, a YETI cooler, a Patagonia duffle bag and TNWF apparel.

Contest rules:

Each photographer can submit up to 20 images of:

wildlife (Tennessee)

landscape (Tennessee)

Deadline is Saturday, Aug. 31. at 11:59 p.m.

MORE ONLINE | To submit your work, click here

Voting for the People’s Choice winner is open until Sept. 5.