Townsend group holding community prayer stream for National Day of Prayer

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AP Poll Young Americans Police_227020

FILE – In this July 7, 2016, file photo, members of the Living Faith Christian Center congregation sing a hymn at a prayer vigil for Alton Sterling, who was shot by Baton Rouge police in Baton Rouge, La. Two-thirds of young African-Americans and 4 in 10 Hispanics say that they or someone they know has […]

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – A community group in Townsend will hold a prayer livestream Thursday in celebration of the National Day of Prayer.

The stream will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday on the Townsend Community Prayer Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter