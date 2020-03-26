Breaking News
Coronavirus Update: Tennessee Department of Health says there are 957 COVID-19 cases in state
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 53 active closings. Click for more details.

Tracking Coronavirus: Importance of having a routine

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With so much uncertainty and fear during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve enlisted the help of a local mental health expert to provide some advice on coping with the social distancing guidelines.

David Hall, with Haven Counseling Center, said it is important to have a routine in these uncertain times. Hall says don’t try to make it the same routine you had before but a new one. For example, starting the day with exercise is a good idea.

“An idea I’ve given a lot of people is … go on Youtube and look at other exercises you can do at home,” Hall said. “Get on group chat or video thing with friends … and do an exercise together.

“Stay social, stay connected with other people — the hashtag that is trending at this time that I’ve loved is #alonetogether — that even though a lot of us are having to isolate physically as we can find ways to connect and have points of togetherness that will create a lot of meaning and purpose in a very difficult time for us.”

For more resources to help guide you and your family through this trying time visit the Haven Counseling Center’s COVID-19 Mental Health Resources website.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county"

Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'"

Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020"

Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured"

Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic"

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote"

Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10"

Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants"

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego"

60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine"

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000"

Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19"

KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School"

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote"

Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter