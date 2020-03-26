Tracking Coronavirus: Importance of having a routine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With so much uncertainty and fear during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve enlisted the help of a local mental health expert to provide some advice on coping with the social distancing guidelines.
David Hall, with Haven Counseling Center, said it is important to have a routine in these uncertain times. Hall says don’t try to make it the same routine you had before but a new one. For example, starting the day with exercise is a good idea.
“An idea I’ve given a lot of people is … go on Youtube and look at other exercises you can do at home,” Hall said. “Get on group chat or video thing with friends … and do an exercise together.
“Stay social, stay connected with other people — the hashtag that is trending at this time that I’ve loved is #alonetogether — that even though a lot of us are having to isolate physically as we can find ways to connect and have points of togetherness that will create a lot of meaning and purpose in a very difficult time for us.”
For more resources to help guide you and your family through this trying time visit the Haven Counseling Center’s COVID-19 Mental Health Resources website.
