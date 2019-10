KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Who will win the Golden Brain Trophy this year?

Interfaith Health Clinic is hosting Knoxville’s Biggest Brain: Trick-or-Trivia Night is happening Thursday, Oct. 24 as a fundraiser benefiting those who need health care.

Last year’s event raised $50,000. London & Amburn took home the Golden Brain Trophy, then.

Anybody can enter and play to try and win the coveted trophy.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.