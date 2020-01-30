TVA announces planned power outage in Alcoa this weekend

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Wednesday a planned power outage for parts of Alcoa this weekend.

The TVA will be conducting some maintenance and repairs at its Duncan Substation.

City of Alcoa Electric customers on 17 different roads can expect the outage to last around two hours.

The Duncan Substation feeds the northeastern portion of Alcoa’s electric system that includes:

Springbrook

E. Hunt Road

Alcoa Trail

Williams Mill

Martin Mill

Glover Road

Tarklin Valley

Nails Creek

Cave Mill

Sam Houston School Road

Peppermint Hills

Hitch Road

Overlook

Eagleton Village

Jackson Hills

Mt. Lebanon Road

a portion of E. Broadway

The scheduled power outage will begin at 1:00 a.m. the morning of Sunday, February 2, 2020.

