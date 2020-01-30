TVA announces planned power outage in Alcoa this weekend

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Wednesday a planned power outage for parts of Alcoa this weekend.
The TVA will be conducting some maintenance and repairs at its Duncan Substation.
City of Alcoa Electric customers on 17 different roads can expect the outage to last around two hours.
The Duncan Substation feeds the northeastern portion of Alcoa’s electric system that includes:
- Springbrook
- E. Hunt Road
- Alcoa Trail
- Williams Mill
- Martin Mill
- Glover Road
- Tarklin Valley
- Nails Creek
- Cave Mill
- Sam Houston School Road
- Peppermint Hills
- Hitch Road
- Overlook
- Eagleton Village
- Jackson Hills
- Mt. Lebanon Road
- a portion of E. Broadway
The scheduled power outage will begin at 1:00 a.m. the morning of Sunday, February 2, 2020.
