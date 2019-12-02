TVA hosting public meeting addressing coal ash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking inform the public and ask for its input regarding the utility’s coal ash management at a Dec. 11 meeting.
The 20-member TVA Regional Energy Resource Council will have a work session from 8:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 at the Knoxville office, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive. The public can comment starting at 4:30 p.m.
Persons wishing to speak are requested to register online or at the door between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Written comments are also invited and may be mailed to the Regional Energy Resource Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT-9D, Knoxville, TN 37902. More information on TVA’s mission and coal ash approaches is available at www.tva.com.