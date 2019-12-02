TVA hosting public meeting addressing coal ash

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, a man fishes at William B. Ladd Park near the Kingston Fossil Plant in Kingston, Tenn. Fallout from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s handling of a massive 2008 coal ash spill at the plant keeps growing. CEO Jeff Lyash recognizes that TVA needs to win the public’s trust. That’s why the utility has been holding a series of community meetings to explain its plans for coal ash storage and let the public ask questions. TVA is also creating community action groups for interested citizens to act as liaisons between the public and the utility. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking inform the public and ask for its input regarding the utility’s coal ash management at a Dec. 11 meeting.

The 20-member TVA Regional Energy Resource Council will have a work session from 8:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 at the Knoxville office, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive. The public can comment starting at 4:30 p.m.

Persons wishing to speak are requested to register online or at the door between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Written comments are also invited and may be mailed to the Regional Energy Resource Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT-9D, Knoxville, TN 37902. More information on TVA’s mission and coal ash approaches is available at www.tva.com.