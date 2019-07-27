TVA seeks public input on two proposed marinas on Norris Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public comment on its plans to issue permits on two new marinas on Norris Lake at Powell River in Campbell County.

TVA saying the proposed marinas, Deerfield and Woodson, would include boat slips for public rental, and “are consistent with TVA’s management policies.”

The two marinas’ draft environmental assessments can be found here and comments on the draft EAs can be submitted until Aug. 12.

Comments on the proposed marina plans can also be emailed to tagiles@tva.gov, or mailed to Travis Giles, NEPA Project Manager, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market Street, BR2N-C, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and will be available for public inspection.

View the maps of the proposed Deerfield Marina here (scroll a ways).

View the maps of the proposed Woodson Marina here (scroll a ways).