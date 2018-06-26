TWRA now taking applications for big game quota hunts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WKRN)

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has begun the application process those who wish to participate in big game quota hunts.

The application period for the 2018 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and WMA youth is now underway through July 25.

Entries must be submitted before midnight (CDT) July 25. The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts along with drawing rules and regulations.

Instruction sheets can be obtained and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system.

For more information visit www.tn.gov/twra.html.