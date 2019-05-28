Uber offers world's first rideshare submarine in Australia
Enter for your chance to win a "scUber" ride
Uber is partnering with Queensland, Australia to offer a global contest for a chance to win a "scUber ride" in the world's first ridesharing submarine at the Great Barrier Reef.
From May 27 through June 18, 2019, the experience is offered both in the contest as well as to riders in selected Queensland cities to request a scUber ride directly in the Uber app.
You can click the link here to learn more and enter to win.
