As Seen On WATE

Uber offers world's first rideshare submarine in Australia

Enter for your chance to win a "scUber" ride

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 09:32 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:39 PM EDT

Uber offers world's first rideshare submarine in Australia

Uber is partnering with Queensland, Australia to offer a global contest for a chance to win a "scUber ride" in the world's first ridesharing submarine at the Great Barrier Reef.

From May 27 through June 18, 2019, the experience is offered both in the contest as well as to riders in selected Queensland cities to request a scUber ride directly in the Uber app. 

You can click the link here to learn more and enter to win.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center