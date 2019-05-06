BREAKING NEWS

As Seen On WATE

United Way's 6th annual Great Conversation is May 14

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 03:13 PM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 03:27 PM EDT

United Way's 6th annual Great Conversation is May 14

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Greater Knoxville United Way's 6th annual Great Conversation will be May 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Press Room.

Community leaders will share their wisdom and experience in various professional fields and help foster the next generation of leaders in Knoxville.

Attendees will enjoy dinner and drinks with their table hosts during the event in a comfortable, group setting. The professional focus facilitates great connections. The table hosts for this event include: 

Kim Bumpas - Visit Knoxville, President
Jim B. Clayton - Scripps Networks Interactive, Retired
Rhonda Rice Clayton - Knoxville Chamber, Executive Vice President
Tammy White - Leadership Knoxville, President/CEO
Alaka Williams - Discovery Communications, Human Resources, Senior VP - US Networks
Janeen Lalik - University of Tennessee, Senior Associate AD for Strategic Initiative
Lori Klonaris - Spaces in the City; Owner
Justin Bailey - Bailey Real Estate, Principal Broker
John Sanders - Sanders & Pace, Co-founder and Principal Architect
Brandon Bruce - Cirrus Insight, Co-founder
Jonathon Sexton - Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, Chief Operating Officer
Kim Lauth - Kim Lauth Consulting, Founder/CEO
Brook Dennard Rosser - Talent Acquisition and Retention, Knox County Schools
Erin Webb - Marketing Communications Manager, Cirrus Aircraft
Ryan Klapmeier - Pilot, Cirrus Aircraft

The Great Conversation will be held on May 14th at 5:30 p.m. at the Press Room. Tickets are available on the Young Leaders’ Society’s Facebook page.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center