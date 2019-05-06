United Way's 6th annual Great Conversation is May 14 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anna Moseley and Bridget Cleary talk about the Greater Knoxville United Way's 6th Annual Great Conversation with WATE's Madisen Keavy. (WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Greater Knoxville United Way's 6th annual Great Conversation will be May 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Press Room.

Community leaders will share their wisdom and experience in various professional fields and help foster the next generation of leaders in Knoxville.

Attendees will enjoy dinner and drinks with their table hosts during the event in a comfortable, group setting. The professional focus facilitates great connections. The table hosts for this event include:

Kim Bumpas - Visit Knoxville, President

Jim B. Clayton - Scripps Networks Interactive, Retired

Rhonda Rice Clayton - Knoxville Chamber, Executive Vice President

Tammy White - Leadership Knoxville, President/CEO

Alaka Williams - Discovery Communications, Human Resources, Senior VP - US Networks

Janeen Lalik - University of Tennessee, Senior Associate AD for Strategic Initiative

Lori Klonaris - Spaces in the City; Owner

Justin Bailey - Bailey Real Estate, Principal Broker

John Sanders - Sanders & Pace, Co-founder and Principal Architect

Brandon Bruce - Cirrus Insight, Co-founder

Jonathon Sexton - Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, Chief Operating Officer

Kim Lauth - Kim Lauth Consulting, Founder/CEO

Brook Dennard Rosser - Talent Acquisition and Retention, Knox County Schools

Erin Webb - Marketing Communications Manager, Cirrus Aircraft

Ryan Klapmeier - Pilot, Cirrus Aircraft

Tickets are available on the Young Leaders' Society's Facebook page.