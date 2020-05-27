University of Tennessee opens Vols Football season ticket sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Season tickets have been made available to purchase for the University of Tennessee Vols Football 2020 season.
The season tickets are up for grabs on the UT Athletics website, starting at $300 and up.
A formal schedule has not yet been determined by the SEC or Vols Football.
