KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Don’t know where your voting precinct is? Are you unsure if you live in city limits?

The Knox County Election Commission has made it easy for you to find out where you can vote and in what district you fall in.

You can put in your address at this link and find the address to your polling location, your current city council members, school board, and county and state officials.