US Census seeking workers in Knox, Jefferson counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Census Bureau is searching for more than 5,000 people in Knox and Jefferson counties to help conduct the 2020 Census.

The bureau has also sweetened the deal for potential employees by increasing pay. In Knox County census takers can make $19.50 and up to $21.50 hour for supervisors effective in January. Jefferson County enumerators can make $16.50 and up to $18 an hour for supervisors.

“Like many employers across the nation, the Census Bureau is competing for workers in a tight labor market,” Assistant Census Regional Manager Michelle Archer said. “In an effort to make census jobs more competitive in this economy, we recently increased the pay rate for many counties in Tennessee.

“It is essential that we are able to hire enough people to ensure a complete count in the 2020 Census. Counting everyone is a very big job and requires many hands to make light work.”

MORE ONLINE | Application for U.S. Census jobs

Most of the workers, 4,400 are needed in Knox County. Jefferson County needs 750 temporary workers for the official federal government count.

Across the state The Census Bureau needs 58,000 workers to gather data that will determine Tennessee’s representation in Congress, as well as funding for schools, roads, medical care and more.

All census workers also receive paid training and mileage reimbursement of 58 cents per mile. Pay rates for different locations can be found at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations.

“Our challenge right now is to get the message out that this work is short-term, and very flexible, and it pays well,” Archer said. “Working for the census is something that people can easily do in addition to their other employment and responsibilities, and there is no big commitment.”

Applicants can qualify for both field and office positions. Field staff such as census takers and supervisors will work in their communities interviewing households that have not responded to the census. Most will travel to neighborhoods assigned on the day and time they are available including days, evenings and weekends.

A limited number of office support-staff positions will be located in the Knoxville Area Census Office.

The bulk of hiring will take place January through April with some jobs beginning in February and others will go from March through July depending on the workload in a given area, the Census Bureau said.

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Have a valid email address.

Pass a Census-performed criminal background check, including fingerprinting.

Commit to completing paid training.

Most field jobs require employees to:

Have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is available.

Have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training).

You must not engage in any partisan political activity while on duty.

Some field positions require visiting living facilities during the day, however, most field positions require interviewing members of the public, so workers must be available evenings and weekends, when people are usually at home. Most administrative work is done during regular business hours, but office employees may be required to work in the evenings and on weekends.