Using Telemedicine to treat sprains and strains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Governor Bill Lee’s executive order issued earlier this week for all non-essential surgeries canceled throughout the state until April 13, many have been wondering how to seek treatment for non-coronavirus issues like a strain or sprain.
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics is using Telemedicine to help patients out.
Dr. Tracy Pesut joined WATE 6 On Your Side via FaceTime on Friday to explain more.
LATEST STORIES
- MLB veteran shares social distancing-safe baseball drills for young players
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases rise to 57
- Tennessee inmates make protective equipment for health care workers
- Dollar General announces discount to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities
- Knox County Mayor: Localized response needed on coronavirus and economy