UT Medical Center Man Run to benefit prostate cancer prevention efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the National Cancer Society nearly 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men behind lung cancer, and the 12th annual Man Run is hoping to curb those numbers here locally.

The UT Medical Center Cancer Institute is hosting the 8K, 5K and family fun walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. All funds raised by the Man Run support prostate cancer education and free screenings provided by the Cancer Institute and urologists at UT Medical Center.

The race begins and ends at the medical center. Learn more online at the race website.