UT raising money to aid Middle Tennessee disaster relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced Thursday that it was raising money to support the disaster relief efforts in Middle Tennessee after Tuesday’s deadly tornadoes.

“Thousands of Tennesseans are dealing with the loss of loved ones, displacement from their homes, damaged businesses and infrastructure, transportation hardships, and a lack of basic necessities,” UTK officials stated. “As Volunteers, we are known for lending a helping hand or offering assistance to those in need, and Middle Tennessee could use your support.”

A link to the VOLstarter fundraising page was shared in the announcement. The university saying it will identify organizations to receive the funds, with a goal of providing immediate and long-term assistance.

How you can help

If you would like to donate to relief efforts, you can do so on the Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief VOLstarter fundraising page, click here.

