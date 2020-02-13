Valentine’s Day in East Tennessee: Where to go, what to see with your sweetheart or friends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday is Valentine’s Day and many couples and friends are planning their evenings to celebrate.

RELATED: ‘It’s the busiest week of the year’: Knoxville businesses see Valentine’s Day rush

In East Tennessee, there is plenty to see and do, whether it’s a date night or a girls’ night. Knoxville has been named among the top romantic cities in years past.

See More Smokies has a multitude of resources for around East Tennessee.

The See More Smokies calendar details on its website happenings such as Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, the Greater Knoxville Boat Show, Valentine’s Dinner at the Titanic Museum, the Whiskey & Wings Bar Crawl, the Tennessee Winter Beer Fest 2020 and Uncorked among the Valentine’s weekend events.

RELATED: See ‘Romeo & Juliet’ at the Opera for Valentine’s Day weekend

Visit Knoxville recommends different activities by interest on its website.

There’s also several music performances, plays, tastings and more happening this Valentine’s weekend.

Here’s a glimpse:

A Gypsy Jazz Valentine

Alive After Five Valentine Special

Brazeiros Valentines Dinner

Flemings Steakhouse Valentines Day Special

Pigeon Forge also offers Valentine’s Day events on its website with activities linked to the Great Smoky Mountains, such as romantic cabin getaways, wine trails, dinners and more.

Feeling more adventurous?

The Gatlinburg Skylift Park is hosting events all month long, including those at its SkyBridge.

RELATED: Enjoy Valentine’s Day all month at Gatlinburg Skylift Park

“Love is in the Air” tickets are available now at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ticket office or on the park’s website.

MORE | Living East Tennessee

Feeling more active?

Cupid’s Unie Run is happening this weekend as well.

There is also the Friday Fun Run at the Pour Taproom on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Is your love language gift-giving?

Don’t let the stress of shopping for your Valentine this year kill your spirit! If you still need some last-second ideas, we have you covered. Our friend Angela Harness is spreading some love with a few great options from Tanger Outlets Sevierville.

LATEST STORIES