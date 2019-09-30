VeganFest event coming to Knoxville in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vegans, vegetarians and the curious are invited to the Scruffy City VeganFest. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Knoxville Expo Center.

Attendees will experience and enjoy plant-based food samples, live entertainment, children’s activities, giveaways and more.

“This event is not just for vegans and vegetarians, it’s for anyone who is curious about thoughtful, sustainable eating and living,” Helene Greenberg, founder of Triangle VegFest and producer of Scruffy City VeganFest.

More than 50 vendors will be on-hand to showcase food and products that are sustainable and plant-based.

“Veganism is a growing movement and more and more cities are starting to not only embrace plant-based and cruelty-free businesses, they’re asking for them,” Greenberg said. “Knoxville is no different, and we encourage anyone who is interested in understanding more about how regional businesses are putting their own stamp on the movement are encouraged to attend this fun, family-friendly event.”

Speakers at Scruffy City VeganFest include Allison and Shayler Spellman, Ronnie Tsunami, Lisa Marie McDonald, Brittany Sadé, and musician Grey.

Musical acts Three Day Flight, James Shepard and Chloe Hanson will also perform.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To buy tickets to Scruffy City VeganFest, visit www.universe.com/events/scruffy-city-veganfest-2019-tickets-tickets-knoxville-0RQK9L.