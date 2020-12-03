Vice President Pence to visit West Tennessee Thursday for COVID-19 vaccinations discussion

Vice President Mike Pence listens to a reporter’s question during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Memphis Thursday to participate in a roundtable discussion about Operation Warp Speed and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine distribution program.

They will also discuss Tennessee’s plan to “operationalize vaccinations,” once approved.

VP Pence will arrive in Air Force Two at the Air National Guard 164th Airlift Wing Thursday afternoon.