Virginia Tech, non-profit institution create bicycle helmet rankings

Bicycle helmets can range widely in terms of styles, looks and price but this university partnered with a non-profit research institution to create a ranking systems of 30 popular bike helmets.

Virginia Tech University collaborated with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to rate 30 helmets using the Summation of Tests for the Analysis of Risk, or STAR evaluation system. They tested the helmets abilities to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head that cyclists might experience in a crash.

The findings of the study show rankings for each style of helmet and prices levels in addition to an overall rating of all 30 helmets regardless of style or price.

The rating system gives a total score based on a variety of factors, with the lower numbers offering better protection. The study also uses a five star ranking rating system with five stars denoting the best available.

Visit https://www.beam.vt.edu/helmet/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html to see the full results and methodology of the study.