Virtual hiking event raises money for GSMNP

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friends of the Smokies now offers a virtual hiking event to help raise money for critical programs of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The park, as well as other national parks, is closed o prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The virtual hiking event honors one of the park’s most iconic trails, the hike to Alum Cave, and up to the top of Mount LeConte.

To participate, log how much you walk or run in your neighborhood, yard, or even treadmill from now through June 6.

Post your progress online and ask friends to help you reach a fundraising goal.

Those who raise at least $200 for the park will receive a T-shirt and medal in the mail.

To learn more about how this fundraiser helps the park, and to register click here.

