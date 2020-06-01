Virtual statehood day celebration marks Tennessee’s 224th anniversary

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Monday marks 224 years since the day Tennessee joined the union in 1796.

Normally, area historical museums open their doors to visitors to celebrate. Tennesseans are invited to celebrate the anniversary virtually due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

All seven historic museums including Blount Mansion National Historic Landmark, The historic Ramsey House and historic Westwood will appear in the video tour.

The anniversary video tour can be found on the Historic Homes of Knoxville’s Facebook page and Blount Mansion’s Youtube channel Monday morning at 10 a.m.