VMC successful housing placement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Volunteer Ministry Center announcing another successful housing placement.

The outreach program posting on Facebook this week that Stephanie and TJ both signing leases and moving into their new apartments.

The two had been experiencing chronic homelessness, while living in a Knoxville encampment. After a lot of hard work, and help from their case managers, both of secured permanent housing.

VMC’s Chief Clinical Services Officer, Gabrielle Cline saying, “It’s amazing to talk with people a couple of days after they’ve been in their own place almost across the board. They talk about getting a good night sleep and its really humbling because sleep is something that I take for granted. But it’s huge when you’ve come from a place of being on the street and not having access to a safe place to sleep.”

The process of securing housing can take anywhere from three months to a year. So Cline telling us this is no simple feat, there’s a need for more affordable housing in Knoxville.

There’s at least 40 people currently experiencing chronic homelessness in Knoxville, waiting for a housing placement to open up.