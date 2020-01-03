Volunteers needed for senior transportation program

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A program that allows senior citizens to keep some independence by providing them transportation with volunteer drivers is hosting a training session this month.

The MyRide Oak Ridge Senior Transportation Program is

hosting its next Volunteer Driver Information and Training Session on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

Those interested in learning more about volunteering can attend the session on January 16 without being obligated to participate.

MyRide volunteers are asked to commit at least three hours per month – just one morning or one afternoon – to drive a local senior on a trip within the City of Oak Ridge.

Volunteers use their personal vehicles to transport seniors to doctor appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential destinations. The program allows seniors to keep some of their independence by providing a way for them to go shopping, run errands, volunteer, or participate in social activities at the Senior Center.

If you’re interested in the upcoming training session, RSVP by calling MyRide Oak Ridge at (865) 425-5055 or the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999.

Potential volunteers can also download and print the Volunteer Application Form online at and return it by standard mail to the following address:



MyRide Oak Ridge

P.O. Box 1

Oak Ridge, TN 37831

