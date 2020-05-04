Want to be a part of history? Well, East TN History Center is documenting the COVID-19 experience in our area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Now is your chance to be a part of history as the Knox County Public Library is working to document the COVID-19 experience along with the East Tennessee History Center and Historical Society on a time capsule of sorts.

Whether you’ve battled the virus, or you’ve lost your job, or have seen a big change in your daily routine — you can share your story and your feelings about the changes taking place.

They’re also asking for photos, records, artworks and/or artifacts that somehow illustrate this era.

Your story, preserved at the East Tennessee History Center, in order to pass it along to future generations.

Want to participate? Click here or here.