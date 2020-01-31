WATE 6 On Your Side’s Madisen Keavy trains with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for ‘Reading Gives You Wings’ book drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is taking on our own Madisen Keavy.

Not in the ring, though – this friendly competition is focusing on promoting literacy among children and it involves books and chicken wings.

Read City USA’s “Reading Give You Wings” book drive is happening now, and with its success, a wing-eating competition will happen.

Madisen meeting up with Glenn Jacobs Friday morning to do a little training ahead of next week’s hot wing eating contest, set for Feb. 10 at Wild Wings Cafe in Turkey Creek.

The winner of the book drive will get to compete against Jacobs in the wing-eating contest to see who can eat the most.

“It’s really an initiative to encourage people to read as a leisure activity not only as an academic activity,” Jacobs told Madisen. “But also something you do in your spare time, as something you do as a family.”

The contest will celebrate the close the book drive, which is happening through Feb. 6.

WATE 6 On Your Side has been taking part in the book drive, collecting new, hardcover books for elementary school students in the region.

Every book donated will be distributed to local schools.

Lori Tucker & Madisen Keavy read to local elementary students as part of the Read City USA program. (Photo: WATE)

How you can help

Email Lori or Madisen

To donate, send an email to Lori Tucker or Madisen Keavy: ltucker@wate.com or mkeavy@wate.com

Barnes & Noble

You can also stop by Knoxville’s Barnes & Noble Booksellers (8029 Kingston Pike) from open to close this weekend, Feb. 1-2 : Just mention WATE at checkout to donate a book to the cause.

Madisen and Lori will also be stopping by Barnes & Noble to greet those who donate!