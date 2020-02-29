WATE reads to local students for Read Across America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several elementary schools in the area invited our WATE 6 On Your Side anchors and reporters and 6 Storm Team meteorologists to read to students on Friday ahead of Monday’s Read Across America Day.

Studies show reading to young children promotes language development, reading comprehension and overall success in school. The National Education Association’s Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, is March 2.

Thanks to our local students and schools for having us!

Busy, but rewarding morning as I got to talk to most of the 4th graders at Amherst Elementary and then he the pleasure of reading to some 1st graders at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy for #ReadAcrossAmericaDay

Thank you BOTH for having me out! 🌪⚡️❄️🌧📘 pic.twitter.com/718H8AFSlb — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) February 28, 2020

Spent this Friday afternoon in great company!



Such a treat getting to read to these @SmgMagnet kindergarteners 📚☺️ Thank you for having me! pic.twitter.com/FjEOV6zuM7 — Elizabeth Kuebel (@elizabethkuebel) February 28, 2020

