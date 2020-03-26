Website tracks, grades social distancing changes across country

Health officials have urged people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. (AP Graphic)

One company is tracking how people are doing when it comes to social distancing and slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Unacast is measuring how different countries, states and counties are doing using anonymous cell phone location data and cell phone interactions. The company describes itself as a human mobility data company.

Tennessee has a grade of B with a 31% decrease in the average distance people are traveling according to Unacast. Knox County has a grade of C with a 24% decrease.

To take a look at the numbers yourself, you can visit Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard website here.