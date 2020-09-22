Where to find pumpkin patches in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, September 22 officially marks the first day of fall. Here’s a few places to take the family pumpkin picking this fall.
Oakes Farm
- 8240 Corryton Rd.
- Corryton
- Open Oct. 1- Nov. 1
- www.oakesfarm.com
Maple Lane Farms
- 1126 Maple Lane
- Greenback
- Oct. 2- Oct. 31
- tnmaplelanefarms.com
Deep Well Farm
- 9567 U.S. 11E
- Lenoir City
- Sept. 26- Oct. 31
- deepwellfarm.com
Kyker Farms
- 938 Alder Branch Rd
- Sevierville
- Sept. 26- Oct. 31
- kykerfarmscornmaze.com
Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
- 199 Laurel Bluff Rd.
- Kingston
- Oct. 3- Nov. 1
- facebook.com/Narramore-Farms-Pumpkin-Patch-Corn-Maze