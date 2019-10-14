WolfStock fundraiser to benefit nonprofit sanctuary

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wolf PAWS, a shelter for abandoned and neglected wolf-dogs, is hoping to have you howling.

Wolf Positive Awareness Wolf-dog Sanctuary is hosting its fifth annual fundraiser WolfStock from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at their sanctuary, at 2525 Edgewater Lane, in Dandridge.

“Every year, thousands of pet wolf-dogs are surrendered because people purchase these animals they are not prepared to care for,” Jennifer Ackley, executive director of Wolf PAWS said “We know you’ll fall in love with these beautiful animals who are our ambassadors for educating the public about wolf-dogs and why we discourage having them as pets.”

The nonprofit sanctuary opens its doors to the public one day each year to host the event. Live music from Josiah & The Greater Good, the Cosby Creek Band and the Edwards Band will be playing and tours of the facility will be offered.

Vendors will off the chance to get a jump on “howl-i-day” shopping. A silent auction and a 50/50 cash raffle will also be held. Food and beverage trucks will be on-site.

There is no admission fee, but donations are greatly appreciated. All funds raised go directly towards the care of the wolf-dogs. The shelter asks you bring no children under 10, pets or coolers. Visit their website for more info www.wolfpaws.org/wolfstock.