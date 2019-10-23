Workshops on ‘unconscious bias’ help businesses better understand need for workplace awareness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The recent controversy surrounding a Sevier County commissioner’s public statements has several professionals paying close attention.

One person paying especially close attention to the controversy if someone who helps businesses avoid situations like it, but it starts with the right training and tools.

Dr. Kim Stephens, whose office is based in Knoxville, is the founder of InclusiveTHINKING, a diversity and inclusive training firm.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker spoke with Stephens about unconscious bias and the workshops offered to help businesses understand it.

“We all – because we’re humans, have unconscious biases and they’ve been built over a lifetime,” Stephens explains. “So what we do in work-shopping is, we dig back into some of those assumptions we’ve made, make people aware that they have them, and then we work. How do we get your perspective to change? Well, the way we get your perspective to change is to understand my perspective or another person’s perspective…really putting yourself in that other person’s shoes.”

The practice of empathy is part of the experience for change.

Other services offered by the firm include speaking engagements, seminars, workshops, webinars, consulting, and leadership coaching on a variety of topics such as unconscious bias, cultural awareness and inclusion, rare disease, people with disabilities, gender, racial, LGBTQ+ and cognitive biases, civility in the workplace, etc.

“We can help you increase employee engagement and transform your business culture to be more inclusive,” the website states.

Dr. Stephens conducts workshops all over the country to help companies avoid what happened in Sevier County.

The workshop or interactive webinar can be as long as six hours, or as short as two hours – depending on what’s covered.

