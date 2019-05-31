Y’all Come to the Tennessee Valley Fair: Tickets now on sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrating 100 years of fair-time fun, the Tennessee Valley Fair happening in September announced the sale of tickets Friday, May 31 for fans ready for music, food and East Tennessee fun.

Tickets for both advance admission, concerts and ride wristbands went on sale in May. The Tennessee Valley Fair is happening September 6-15, 2019.

For more information about the upcoming fair and to buy tickets, click here.