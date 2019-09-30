Yellow DOT program notifies first responders to info

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a medical emergency seconds count. It was with that in mind the Tennessee Yellow DOT program was formed.

The Yellow DOT program gives first responders a way to find an individual’s medical information in the event of an emergency on a Tennessee roadway. Participants signup up and receive a decal, folder and a medical information sheet.

After completing the form, participants put the information in their glove compartment. The decal then goes on the driver side rear window for first responders to find in the case of an emergency.

The information is not kept by any agency or person and will be accessed only if needed.

You can find out more and find enrollment sites online.