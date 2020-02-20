You Ask, 6 Answers: Are there still open Census 2020 jobs in East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A final push for 2020 census takers is underway across East Tennessee. It’s likely you have already seen flyers or posters advertising available positions.

There’s a reason the U.S. Census Bureau is looking for census takers within the community: Neighbors are more likely to open their door to neighbors than strangers.

One of the roles of a census taker is knocking on doors of individuals who have not responded to census 2020 questions. With training, census takers are responsible for getting a more accurate count for their community.

“That’s almost as important as the census itself,” John Anderson, partnerships specialist for the 2020 census, said.

Anderson says there’s no perfect number of how many census takers local offices will need, which makes the push for applicants critical. He says they’ll have a better idea after the first round of self-reporting.

“We need people in every area,” said Anderson.

Pay starts at $13.50 an hour up to $19.50 in some areas. Applications are available online.

Interested applicants can also call 1-855-JOB-2020.

Census Recruiting Events

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920

South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Western Heights Development, 1621 Jourolman Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee 37921

Western Heights Development, 1621 Jourolman Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee 37921 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Ridgebrook Apartments, 2121 Ridgebrook Ln, Knoxville, TN 37921

Ridgebrook Apartments, 2121 Ridgebrook Ln, Knoxville, TN 37921 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Northridge Crossing, 712 Breda Dr, Knoxville, TN 37918

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020: Area Kroger Event 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

1550 Oak Ridge Turnpike

507 N. Foothills Plaza, Maryville

820 Roane St. Hwy., Harriman

702 Windfield Dunn, Sevierville

220 Wears Valley, Pigeon Forge

10721 Chapman Hwy., Seymour

4918 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

234 E. Emory Rd., Knoxville

5201 N. Broadway, Knoxville

4409 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Multiemployer job fair at Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. : Knoxville Area Urban League, 1514 E. Fifth Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917

Knoxville Area Urban League, 1514 E. Fifth Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917 10 a.m. to noon: The Pink Ladies Event, Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

The Pink Ladies Event, Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Dandridge Memorial Library, 1235 Circle Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: CAC East Neighborhood Center, 4610 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37914

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

8:30 a.m. to noon: South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920

LATEST STORIES: