You Ask, 6 Answers: Are there still open Census 2020 jobs in East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A final push for 2020 census takers is underway across East Tennessee. It’s likely you have already seen flyers or posters advertising available positions.
There’s a reason the U.S. Census Bureau is looking for census takers within the community: Neighbors are more likely to open their door to neighbors than strangers.
One of the roles of a census taker is knocking on doors of individuals who have not responded to census 2020 questions. With training, census takers are responsible for getting a more accurate count for their community.
“That’s almost as important as the census itself,” John Anderson, partnerships specialist for the 2020 census, said.
Anderson says there’s no perfect number of how many census takers local offices will need, which makes the push for applicants critical. He says they’ll have a better idea after the first round of self-reporting.
“We need people in every area,” said Anderson.
Pay starts at $13.50 an hour up to $19.50 in some areas. Applications are available online.
Interested applicants can also call 1-855-JOB-2020.
Census Recruiting Events
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
- 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Western Heights Development, 1621 Jourolman Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee 37921
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Ridgebrook Apartments, 2121 Ridgebrook Ln, Knoxville, TN 37921
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Northridge Crossing, 712 Breda Dr, Knoxville, TN 37918
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020: Area Kroger Event 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- 1550 Oak Ridge Turnpike
- 507 N. Foothills Plaza, Maryville
- 820 Roane St. Hwy., Harriman
- 702 Windfield Dunn, Sevierville
- 220 Wears Valley, Pigeon Forge
- 10721 Chapman Hwy., Seymour
- 4918 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
- 234 E. Emory Rd., Knoxville
- 5201 N. Broadway, Knoxville
- 4409 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Multiemployer job fair at Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. : Knoxville Area Urban League, 1514 E. Fifth Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917
- 10 a.m. to noon: The Pink Ladies Event, Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Dandridge Memorial Library, 1235 Circle Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: CAC East Neighborhood Center, 4610 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37914
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
- 8:30 a.m. to noon: South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920
LATEST STORIES:
- TDOT postpones bridge repairs
- Unveiling new art to the East Tennessee community
- Celebrate, meditate and elevate with the annual Bliss Fest
- Cell phone apps that can help your health
- You Ask, 6 Answers: Are there still open Census 2020 jobs in East Tennessee?