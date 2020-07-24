Young-William Animal Center Pet of the Week: Lacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lacy, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Lacy is a pitbull/terrier mix who needs a yard to run around in.

Lacy and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment-only until further notice. You’re encouraged to submit an online adoption application and a member of the Young-Williams adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

You can find out more information about other pets and how to set up an adoption appointment by visiting the Young-Williams Animal Center website.

