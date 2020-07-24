KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lacy, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.
Lacy is a pitbull/terrier mix who needs a yard to run around in.
Lacy and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment-only until further notice. You’re encouraged to submit an online adoption application and a member of the Young-Williams adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.
You can find out more information about other pets and how to set up an adoption appointment by visiting the Young-Williams Animal Center website.
LATEST STORIES
- Second stimulus check update: GOP dithers over plan details, $600 unemployment bonus
- FEMA braces for disaster season amid COVID-19 battle
- South Atlantic Conference postpones fall sports until Sept. 26, moves to conference-only schedule
- Federal judge grants temporary restraining order over TN abortion bans
- Young-William Animal Center Pet of the Week: Lacy