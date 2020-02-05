Young-Williams Animal Center competing for #ShelterValentine Grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Young-Williams Animal Center is hoping to be your #ShelterValentine and is competing with other shelters across the nation.
Between now and Feb. 14, your love for adoptable pets could help the animal center earn a life-saving grant award.
How you can help
All you have to do is post a photo or video message of love to the shelter pets and the people who care for them on social media. Use the hashtag, #ShelterValentine and @mention Young-Williams (Facebook: @ywacpets, Twitter: @YWACpets, Instagram: @ywacpets) along with the Petco Foundation (Twitter: @petcofoundation).
If Young-Williams receives the most love online, they could win a prize pack and $10,000 to continue caring for animals in East Tennessee.
