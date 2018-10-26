Young-Williams Animal Center hosting Furry Fall Festival featuring Pet of the Week Willa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Young-Williams Animal Center is hosting its Furry Fall Festival on Sunday, Nov. 4 to give people, pets and potential pets the opportunity to learn about pet-related resources around Knoxville, including adoption specials and discount coupons available at the center.
The festival will feature music from K-Town Music, food trucks, discounted pet microchip registration, discounted rabies vaccinations by the Knox County Health Department and informaiton on the center's adoption program as well as a kid zone with face painting and crafts.
Representative from local animal rescue organizations will also be there with some of their adoptable pets on-site.
Furry Fall Festival is Sunday, Nov. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division St.
All activities are free and open to the public and pets are invited, too!
